Report: Robert Eggers to direct new Labyrinth movie

You remind me of the movie. What movie? The movie that's going to get rebooted. Apparently, Sony and the Jim Henson Company are working on a new version of Labyrinth, the 1986 movie that saw David Bowie in a brilliant performance as Jareth.

Now, according to industry insider Jeff Sneider, the classic movie is getting another iteration, from none other than Robert Eggers. Eggers has just seen the release of his latest feature, Nosferatu, and is looking for his next project.

A sequel to Labyrinth was discussed at the Jim Henson Company, but following David Bowie's passing in 2016, it appeared hard to know how to move forward. It's likely this will be a reboot of the original film rather than a direct sequel, but we'll have to wait until something more official comes out before we can start confirming details.