Report: Robert Downey Jr. will be paid $100 million for playing Dr. Doom

Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU came as quite the shock when it was announced recently. He'll be playing Dr. Doom in the upcoming Avengers movies (notably without the Victor Von Doom name at the moment), and he's getting quite the paycheque for it.

According to insider Jeff Sneider, RDJ will be paid $50 million per movie, totalling $100 million for his appearances as Dr. Doom, with a chance for him to earn even more than that if the films do well at the box office.

The box office performance doesn't seem as guaranteed as it once was for Marvel projects, but it's likely people will flock to see RDJ's return. According to a recent interview, he spoke with Kevin Feige about the role around a year ago, and was drawn to the character (and almost definitely the money).

As we reported on recently, the Russo brothers will also get a massive lump sum for directing these movies, being paid $40 million per film.