Report: Riot Games cancelled League of Legends platform fighter

Riot Game is no stranger to spin-offs. Alongside the massive MOBA success that is League of Legends, we've also seen games like Ruined King, Teamfight Tactics, and Song of Nunu among others.

However, not all the spin-offs make it to the light of day, and insider Mikhail Klimentov reports that a platform fighting game set in the League of Legends universe has been cancelled. The game, codenamed Pool Party, had around 70-80 employees working on it.

It was pitched as Super Smash Bros. but set in the League of Legends universe. Riot saw an opportunity to build the game's presence as an eSports powerhouse, as a counter to Nintendo's approach with the Super Smash competitive scene.

"We always have a number of projects in various phases of R&D, and spinning projects up and down happens multiple times a year," Joe Hixson, senior comms director at Riot, said in a statement. Apparently, half of the team has been given the chance to be reassigned to another project, while the other half will have to look for internal positions at Riot.