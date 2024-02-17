Report: Respawn is developing a Mandalorian game

HQ

We haven't gotten a first-person shooter set in George Lucas universe (the one in a galaxy far, far away) ever since Star Wars Battlefront II was released in 2017. Fortunately, it seems like another one is about to be announced within a year or two.

According to Insider Gaming's sources, Respawn Entertainment (Titanfall, Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) is currently working on a Mandalorian themed first-person shooter with singleplayer focus, and it sounds like it going to be spectacular and fast paced. The main character will be Mandalorian, but probably won't be Mando from the TV series as this game is set during the Galactic Empire at the height of its power, while The Mandalorian takes place after The Empire Strikes Back.

The iconic Mandalorian jetpack will be used for "horizontal dashing, vertical jumping, boost sliding", and the sources says there will be rewards for performing combos and doing things with style, with a prime example being that "the player's health will mainly regenerate based on successive kills". The game is supposedly also very linear, so don't expect any open world gameplay, but there will be many famous places from Star Wars to visit.

Hopefully it will be worth waiting for as we're surely no thew only ones who have missed first-person Star Wars. How does all this sound to you?