Report: Resident Evil Requiem could take up to 40 hours to finish

Of course, many people are eagerly awaiting Resident Evil Requiem, which will be released in just nine days. Hopes are high for a truly meaty adventure that offers value for your money with lots to do. And that seems to be the case.

Insider Gaming has compiled and pieced together information from both the developers and recognized insiders to get an idea of what we can look forward to - and it looks like it will be one of the most impressive games in the series to date. They write:

"...based on sources, you should expect around 10-16 hours of main-game content, with completionist save files expected to clock in around 30-40 hours."

In short, longer than both Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village - but not quite as extensive as Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 6. We will of course review it when it premieres, and you'll find out what we think then... but what do you think the score will be?