Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Report: Remedy's next game could be a PlayStation exclusive

A new job listing has sparked rumours that the Control studio is working on a project for Sony.

In the past there has been hints that Sony might be interested in working more closely with Finnish developer Remedy Entertainment, the studio behind Max Payne and, more recently, Control.

The studio has a long history of collaboration with Microsoft, with Alan Wake and Quantum Break both Xbox exclusives, however, that could be about to change according to a tantalising rumour.

While it's far from concrete, it seems as though Alexis Guariguta, who works as a lead producer at the studio, has updated his LinkedIn profile with a new job title: "XDEV + CoDev".

XDEV Europe is the external development branch for PlayStation in Europe, so perhaps Remedy's next game will be PlayStation exclusive? It certainly hints at close collaboration between the companies, if it's far from confirmation. Only time will tell.

Report: Remedy's next game could be a PlayStation exclusive

Thanks, Jack of All Controllers



Loading next content