Report: Remedy's next game could be a PlayStation exclusive

In the past there has been hints that Sony might be interested in working more closely with Finnish developer Remedy Entertainment, the studio behind Max Payne and, more recently, Control.

The studio has a long history of collaboration with Microsoft, with Alan Wake and Quantum Break both Xbox exclusives, however, that could be about to change according to a tantalising rumour.

While it's far from concrete, it seems as though Alexis Guariguta, who works as a lead producer at the studio, has updated his LinkedIn profile with a new job title: "XDEV + CoDev".

XDEV Europe is the external development branch for PlayStation in Europe, so perhaps Remedy's next game will be PlayStation exclusive? It certainly hints at close collaboration between the companies, if it's far from confirmation. Only time will tell.

Thanks, Jack of All Controllers