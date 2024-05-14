Report: Red Dead Redemption is coming to PC

HQ

Red Dead Redemption might finally be getting an official PC version soon. At least, that's according to a new string of data found on Rockstar's launcher site file.

Leaker and Rockstar content creator Tez2 first posted an image which shows some new lines of code portraying text which reads as follows: "Journey across the sprawling expanse of the American West and Mexico in Red Dead Redemption, and its zombie-horror companion, Undead Nightmare now playable on PC."

This implies that we'll be getting a PC release for the game some time soon, by the looks of things. After Red Dead Redemption released on PS4 and Nintendo Switch last year, it showed Rockstar was still willing to put this game out on new platforms, even if you won't exactly get a remastered or remade experience. Don't go expecting the first game to match the second in terms of its visuals, even if it is coming to PC.