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José Mourinho's return to Real Madrid is certain, multiple sources say, but the club is unlikely to make an announcement until next week. Florian Plettenberg from Sky and Fabrizio Romano and say that terms have been verbally agreed before signing documents, with a two-year deal until 2028.

Mourinho's season with Benfica is over (they finished third in the Portuguese league, unbeaten but with 11 draws, failing to qualify for Champions League), but Real Madrid still have one match to play, next Sunday May 24. Around the same time, the presidential elections will happen, with Florentino Pérez likely to be elected again after he called out elections to "protect the club".

Multiple outlets in Spain report that the announcement may not interefere with the election process expected to last this week, and also won't be made until the league ends this Sunday, but has been for a while the only true candidate for a while, and the white club will pay a 3 million euros release clause to the Portuguese club.