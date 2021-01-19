Report: Rainbow Six: Quarantine is not coming in March

You're watching Advertisements

We're not too sure what's currently happening with Ubisoft's three-player PvE game Rainbow Six: Quarantine. A while back, the title was expected to be coming by April 2020, but now we are in January 2021 and the game is listed for a March 2021 release on Ubisoft Connect, even though a new report by IGN seems to suggest that even that won't be happening.

According to IGN, after following up with Ubisoft about this March listing, a Ubisoft rep has "confirmed" that the listing is wrong, and that also "it's not clear what has caused the error."

Now, Rainbow Six: Quarantine is expected to be landing within the next fiscal year (between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022), although considering this game was originally planned to launch almost a year ago, you have to beg the question of what's up?

In other Ubisoft news, Far Cry 6 has also seen a delay, with no release date currently on the cards.