Report: Quantic Dream could be sold as Star Wars Eclipse still struggles in development

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Once again, it seems Quantic Dream's Star Wars narrative game is struggling in the depths of development hell. Even as we're five years out from its initial reveal, it seems we're not that much closer to getting the game in our hands, and the situation could soon worsen for developer Quantic Dream.

That's if a new statement from Insider Gaming's Mike Straw is to be believed, as he has said (via Wccftech) that one game we should not expect to see is Star Wars Eclipse. "It ain't going well," Straw said on a new episode of the Insider Gaming podcast. "NetEase, they want to divest from Quantic Dream. I'm not going to be surprised if Quantic Dream was sold by the end of the year or announced, like, hey, we're selling or whatever, by the end of the year or sometime in 2027."

Tom Henderson, of the same site, said that a few years ago he reported the game was in development hell, and the situation doesn't seem to have got any better. Late last year, Quantic Dream unveiled the 3v3 fantasy MOBA shooter Spellcasters Chronicles, a game that was apparently meant to help fund the rest of Eclipse. That live-service effort fell short of expectations, and now the developer is back to trying to drag its Star Wars game over the finish line.

Of course, it's worth taking this information with a pinch of salt. We knew the wait for Star Wars Eclipse would be a long one right from the first reveal, but as the years go by without any significant updates, we're left wondering if Quantic Dream's latest project has become a nightmare.