Report: PS5 shortages driven by bots and scalpers

It has been reported that the shortage of PlayStation 5s has been driven by bots and scalpers. Business Insider has revealed the information after securing an interview with a UK-based group called CrepChiefNotify, who managed to acquire over 2,400 PS5 units over the launch period, across its 12 members. It was also claimed that the group managed to secure "just under 1,000" when pre-orders originally opened back in September.

"Our developer wrote some site monitor software, and we tracked the stock of the sites selling hot tubs. Every time they pinged into stock, we would notify our members to buy it all," said Tom, a CrepChiefNotify manager.

The group also did the same for Xbox Series X/S, by creating bots that would skip waiting queues, getting straight to the front of the line and purchasing all of the stock before consumers could.

Scalpers and bots have always been common when it comes down to limited stock, expensive products. Whether its limited shoe sales or alternative high-end tech gear, it's always been a problem, however, scalpers seem to be becoming more and more prevalent as they shift their bots and methods into larger areas, such as these new console launches.

You can find a whole variety of PS5s or Xbox Series consoles out there to buy now, from scalpers who have raised their market values significantly. We reported a few days ago on an Xbox Series X that was selling for around $5000.

Have you encountered scalpers during this next-gen launch?

