Report: PS5 Pro design details and reveal window leak

While it hasn't been officially confirmed at the time of writing, a lot of gamers are expecting Sony to launch a mid-generation PS5 Pro at some point this year. It has been reported on multiple times, and now we have a fresh look at what the console might be like.

According to Dealabs user billbil-kun (who has been reliable in the past with Sony-based leaks), the PS5 Pro will be revealed in the first half of September. It won't come with a new controller, but the console itself will have a fresh design.

Just a tad thicker than the PS5 Slim, the PS5 Pro will be distinguishable from its brethren by three black stripes on the side of the console. We're not yet sure on if it'll come with a disk drive or not, but it seems this variation of the PS5 is designed primarily to stand upright.

