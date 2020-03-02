Report: PS5 Pro could launch alongside regular PlayStation 5

Sony's PlayStation 5 is expected to launch later this year, but not much is known about the console itself. With that being the case, rumours are circulating like's there's no tomorrow. Ready your pinch of salt, as here comes another:

According to a post over on Reddit, Japanese journalist Zenji Nishikawa says that Sony will release an enhanced PS5 Pro alongside the standard PS5. The rumour itself isn't that new, because this was actually reported back in September 2019. What is new, however, is that this same theory has surfaced once again, this time over on NeoGaf, where user VFXVeteran has echoed what was said last year.

It is also worth noting that, according to this new rumour, the standard PS5 model would have 9 teraflops, and the PS5 Pro would then "compete with XSX top dog", so probably with 12 teraflops. The price would be around $600. That said, these are all just rumours, so maybe turn that pinch into a bucket of salt instead.