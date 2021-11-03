Report: PS5 menus requires more button input than Xbox Series S/X but both are bad

HQ

Some prefer the dashboard on PlayStation 5 and some prefer Xbox Series S/X. It simply boils down to taste - although we assume the love for a console also factors in - but there are also things you can actually measure with numbers.

Like how many inputs (button, D-pad and analog sticks) you need to perform a certain task. This is exactly what Build For Mars decided to find out more about in a recent report. It reveals that while both consoles definitively have areas that needs improvement, PlayStation 5 also needs a whole lot of more button presses to do things in the dashboard to the point where they write: "Playstation wasn't just slightly more awkward at some tasks, but required more effort for most tasks". When doing comparative task, it turns out that PlayStation 5 requires 29.8% more input than when you are doing the same thing on an Xbox.

But everything wasn't smooth sailing on the Xbox either as you generally need more different screens (like going from the Home screen to a different Store screen and then a third different Game screen to get a certain title). While the difference was not as big as the required number of inputs, you still need to change screens 19% more often on Xbox Series S/X.

They sum it up by explaining that Xbox have "more efficient" menus that is "configured in a way that makes every day tasks easier to do, or at least, easier than the Playstation 5."

Unfortunately for both formats, the report sums everything up by explaining that "they're both bad". We get a long listing of a plethora of things that simply should work way smoother, and in the end menus "of gaming is lagging behind general consumer apps".