Report: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has sold around 300,000 units

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was a breath of fresh air for a lot of long-time fans. Combining fun visuals with fast and exciting gameplay, we liked it a lot in our review, and it seems those who've checked it out have similar things to say.

Yet, a positive reception does not always mean the sales numbers will be through the roof. In a lengthy report tackling all things Ubisoft by Insider Gaming, it appears that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has hit 300,000 players. This means it didn't match Ubisoft's expectations despite receiving critical acclaim.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora sold a bit better, getting 1.9 million copies and generating over $100 million in revenue. However, there were bigger expectations for the game, and had it released in 2022 to coincide with Avatar: The Way of Water, it might have met them.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is Ubisoft's best-performing recent release, garnering 5 million sales since it launched last October.

