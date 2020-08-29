Report: Poland's games industry is now worth over €470 million

You're watching Advertisements

The nearly 150-page report was compiled by the organisers of GIC (Game Industry Conference), with the help of the PARP (Polish Agency for Enterprise Development). "The game industry of Poland — Report 2020" is a mix of information and success stories from well-known Polish developers, including 11 bit studios (This War of Mine), All in! Games (Ghostrunner), CD Projekt Red (Cyberpunk 2077), PlayWay (Truck Mechanic Simulator), Techland (Dying Light), and Ten Square Games (Fishing Clash).

The author of the report states: "In 2019, the revenue of the Polish game industry finally exceeded PLN 2 billion (€479 million) — a level which only 4 years ago seemed almost unimaginable". Moreover, there are 440 studios in Poland, employing almost 10,00 people. Their effort translates into around 480 premieres per year.

Of the aforementioned total, a large percentage is generated by CD Projekt Red, although the stock market giant experiences strong fluctuations in this field. While in 2016 its revenues accounted for more or less half of the industry's revenues, two years later its percentage share decreased to a mere 22%.

The report does not include figures regarding earnings, forms of employment in the industry, or employee retention. Its authors do, however, assure that such information will also be published in the near future.