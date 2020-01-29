Report: Plenty of details surface about Resident Evil 8

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard turned three years old just five days ago - but we still haven't heard anything about the inevitable sequel. The series has instead been all about the remakes, while there have been rumours doing the rounds that suggest that the development of Resident Evil 8 has suffered from issues.

But now Biohazard Declassified has delivered a juicy and very succulent rumour from a person who claims to have insight in Capcom's work. Apparently, just like in Resident Evil 7, there will be a first-person perspective, and that's not the only thing returning as Ethan Winters is once again the protagonist (Chris Redfield will also be in there somewhere, apparently).

Just like in Resident Evil 2 and 3, we will also have a stalker watching over us, but this time it's female rather than some kind of mutant beast. Besides zombies, poor Ethan will also have to deal with... werewolves.

Of course, this is just a rumour, but Eurogamer claims that this intel is in line with their sources as well. Capcom hasn't confirmed (or denied), but none of this sounds really unlikely so we wouldn't write it off just yet.

But what do you think, and does it sound in line with your expectations?