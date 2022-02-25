Report: PlayStation's Spartatcus subscription service to feature multiple tiers

HQ

A few weeks ago, we reported on the news that PlayStation Now cards were being removed from stores to prepare for the launch of a long-rumoured Game Pass competitor from Sony. This very service has been reported to be internally known as Spartacus, and will be seeing the combination of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now to create a new bumper service that features elements of the two. Now, a new report has arrived from GamesBeat, who claims to be able to add some more information in regard to how the service will be structured.

According to the report, it's mentioned that Spartacus will come in three tiers, Essential, Extra, and Premium (these names may change), and that each tier will be priced differently and will offer increasing extra features.

Essential is thought to be the PlayStation Plus we know today and will serve up the typical monthly games, and will retail for $10 per month. Extra is expected to be the first real combination of PS Plus and PS Now, and will offer monthly games as well as access to a game catalogue to play titles from, for the slightly higher price of $13 per month. Premium will feature everything listed before, as well as including game streaming, access to classic games, and game trials, and will retail for the price of $16 per month.

It should be noted that as this is a report and since Sony has yet to share any official details, the information could change, so it's worth taking everything listed with a grain of salt.