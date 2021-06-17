Report: PlayStation VR2 is coming holiday 2022

Sony officially announced PlayStation VR 2 back in February this year, although they didn't give us any real details more than it of course will outperform its predecessor in every way and also have new controllers. They didn't have a more exact launch window other than just 2022 either, but thanks to a new Bloomberg report with information from "people with knowledge of the matter", we might have gotten a qualified guess.

Bloomberg says that Sony is "aiming to release the successor in the holiday period next year", which should mean November or maybe December. Hopefully, this means, we'll get to see a whole lot of upcoming VR games and the headset itself in a not too distant future.