Report: PlayStation to make big announcements this week

The fact that Gran Turismo 7 launched on Friday means that we've run out of games from PlayStation Studios with a set release date. That's why it's not surprising that there's been rumours about a new State of Play/Showcase from PlayStation lately. Many of you have been asking me about this, so let me share what I've heard with all of you.

Four of my usually very reliable sources at Sony and one outside of the company told me last month that a new PlayStation State of Play or Showcase stream has been planned for this week. One of the reasons why I haven't shared this with you before is that some developers who are set to show off their games in the show and even some at PlayStation Studios have asked for the show to be delayed because they don't want to take the spotlight away from the awful stuff happening right now. This has allegedly lead to talks about delaying it a week or two, but at least it sounds like we'll get some very exciting announcements from PlayStation and its partners before the end of March.

What do you hope or expect to see in the next State of Play/Showcase? Project Spartacus, Stray, Little Devil Inside, Resident Evil 4 Remake, God of War: Ragnarök, Forspoken or what?