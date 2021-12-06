Report: PlayStation to launch Xbox Game Pass competitor in 2022

HQ

Those of you who watched our PlayStation Showcase pre-show earlier this year might remember that I mentioned something about PlayStation Plus becoming much better in the future, and now it's time to detail why.

Because always very reliable Jason Schreier at Bloomberg has decided to reveal that Sony is planning to launch a Xbox Game Pass competitor early next year if everything goes according to plan, which is the thing I eluded to in September. Both his and my sources claim this will be done by fusing PS Plus and PlayStation Now, while also adding some other not yet finalised benefits, into a new service code-named Spartacus. This means you'll be able to play both new and classic games directly on your console or by streaming without paying anything besides the cost of this new subscription.

My sources claim that one core difference between Spartacus and Xbox Game Pass is that the plan right now is to not launch PlayStation Studios games directly on the service, something Xbox Game Studios games do on Xbox Game Pass. Both this and the other benefits could change before the official unveiling and release, however, as Sony hasn't finalised its plans yet and is still in talks with a ton of partners and other game studios. This leaves plenty of room for you to share your hopes and expectations though. What must be included in this new PlayStation Plus for you to pay more, and what would you be willing spend on it?