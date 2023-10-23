Report: PlayStation Head of Production leaves after 34 years

HQ

It is being claimed that Connie Booth, head of production at PlayStation, has left the company. The concrete details are as yet unknown, but David Jaffe hopped on YouTube recently to explain Booth's alleged departure.

"Here's what I can tell you, she is no longer at Sony, right? I don't have a lot of details, I don't know if she was fired or laid off, when I heard the story everyone was telling me she was fired," said Jaffe. "I've heard it from four people, two in and two out of Sony."

Jaffe elaborated by saying Angie Smets, a 20-year-veteran at Guerrilla, would be taking the role. Again, these sources are unverified at the moment, so we can't confirm or deny anything for sure, but by Jaffe's account Booth is out of PlayStation along with her team.