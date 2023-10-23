Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Report: PlayStation Head of Production leaves after 34 years

Connie Booth has allegedly left PlayStation after an amazingly long run with the company.

It is being claimed that Connie Booth, head of production at PlayStation, has left the company. The concrete details are as yet unknown, but David Jaffe hopped on YouTube recently to explain Booth's alleged departure.

"Here's what I can tell you, she is no longer at Sony, right? I don't have a lot of details, I don't know if she was fired or laid off, when I heard the story everyone was telling me she was fired," said Jaffe. "I've heard it from four people, two in and two out of Sony."

Jaffe elaborated by saying Angie Smets, a 20-year-veteran at Guerrilla, would be taking the role. Again, these sources are unverified at the moment, so we can't confirm or deny anything for sure, but by Jaffe's account Booth is out of PlayStation along with her team.

