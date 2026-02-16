Report: PlayStation 6 won't just use the AMD RDNA 5 GPU

HQ

What goes into making a video game console? A lot, apparently, and most of it is quite unique tech that means a machine that's way less powerful than your beefy PC on paper still runs games incredibly well. It's almost like a magic, one that Sony appears to understand very well, as recent rumours claim that for the PS6, it is once again adopting a unique style to its console GPU.

As per leaker KeplerL2, the upcoming PlayStation 6 won't rely entirely on AMD's upcoming RDNA 5 GPU. This doesn't tell us much about the potential performance of the console, but it does show that Sony is sticking with its guns, as the PlayStation 5 opted for a similar approach.

The PlayStation 5 blended RDNA 1 architecture with ray tracing for its internal GPU, and so it's likely the PlayStation 6 will have a similar level of added functionality. Again, as this console hasn't been officially unveiled, we can only take this as a rumour or leaker report for now. However, as recent news becomes more concerned with the upcoming consoles, we have to wonder whether gamers are getting an itch for a new bit of hardware.