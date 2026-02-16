Report: PlayStation 6 is delayed to 2028 or 2029

HQ

A few weeks ago, we reported on an MST Financial analyst who stated in a report that Sony is unlikely to release the PlayStation 6 in 2027, as has been widely rumoured. Instead, he believed that Sony had decided to postpone its console, which will be "delayed longer than many expected."

Now Bloomberg is reporting the same thing, citing soaring component prices as the reason. They believe that the PlayStation 6 may be delayed until 2028 or even 2029. This also seems to have other consequences in the gaming world, and in the same article we can read that Nintendo is apparently considering raising the price of the Switch 2 during the year.

For now, these are just rumours, and Bloomberg writes that neither Sony nor Nintendo has confirmed the matter, but there are many indications that the trend of increasingly expensive hardware in recent years will continue, something that could also mean that Sony does not see it as a good idea to release a new console.

As we know, Microsoft is also about to release a new Xbox, which was previously rumoured to be coming in 2027, but Bloomberg does not say whether this is actually the case.