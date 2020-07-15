Report: PlayStation 5 will have a far bigger launch than imagined

You're watching Advertisements

Back in April, the usually reliable Bloomberg claimed that Covid-19 and expensive components had made a real dent in Sony's production plans for the PlayStation 5, and unless things were to change, the Japanese company would only have 5 to 6 million units ready by the end of this fiscal year. That would have been very few comparatively speaking, as the PlayStation 4 managed to sell 7.5 million in that same period of its life.

That being the case, I'm glad to see that plans apparently have changed, as Nikkei's apparently trustworthy sources at Sony have told the outlet that the Japanese company has raised its production orders for PlayStation 5 to around 9 million units.

With many countries having lifted some of their Covid-19 restrictions I think most of us expected plans to have changed since April, but that the number of orders would be raised this much is a pleasant surprise. Hopefully, this means most of you will have no problem getting a PS5 this "holiday", regardless of whether you're ready for the official pre-orders to start in the near future or if you prefer to run to the store on launch day.

When will that be? We still don't have a firm release date for Sony's next home console, but we'll let you know as soon as we do.