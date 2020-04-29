Report: PlayStation 5 reveal planned for early June

According to a new report, Sony is planning on lifting the lid and unveiling the PlayStation 5 on June 4, with the news coming via Venturebeat's Jeff Grub on Resetera.

Plans for this summer's console reveals have been thrown into disarray by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but it was widely expected that Sony would have something to show in the coming weeks, and if Grubb's claim is correct, the first proper look we'll get at the PS5 will be around the time that we would have been enjoying the now-cancelled E3 (which, ironically, Sony wasn't going to attend this year).

As per usual, we'll let you know as soon as we know more.