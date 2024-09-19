Report: PlayStation 5 has sold twice as well as Xbox Series S/X

HQ

It seems that the sales trends from the last generation are continuing and according to new figures from the Wall Street Journal, the PlayStation 5 has sold a little more than twice as well as the Xbox Series X/S.

According to the data compiled, Sony has managed to sell 61.7 million PlayStation 5s and Xbox around 28.3 million (Series X and S combined).

In short, it looks like the end of this generation will be similar to the last one, where Sony managed to sell 117 million PlayStation 4s compared to 57.9 million Xbox devices.

The analysis also addresses other interesting factors such as Game Pass and how that service may be crucial in the end.

Are you surprised by the figures and how do you see the future, will Game Pass "run away" and explode in popularity?