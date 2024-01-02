Report: PC gaming has a larger market share than all consoles combined

HQ

PC gaming is growing like crazy, and according to a new report, it has overtaken consoles in terms of revenue - by far, and its total market value is now estimated at more than $45 billion in the US. This can be compared to consoles, which together account for around $30 billion.

But it is not only in market value that PCs now trump consoles, but also in terms of the number of gamers. Having an aesthetically pleasing gaming computer has simply become mainstream and widely accepted, something that Steam, Game Pass, EA Play, Epic Games Store have paved the way for.

So does this mean that consoles will soon be a thing of the past? Yes, there are some developers who definitely believe this is the case, includingNaoki Yoshida who is known to be responsible for many of the recent Final Fantasy games - and who in a recent interview talked about how he is convinced that this or the next generation of consoles will be the last.

What do you think, will PC completely take over or will consoles survive?