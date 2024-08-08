Report: Oxygen Esports is laying off all of its staff and shutting down

HQ

Yet another esports organisation is seemingly about to bite the dust. Dexerto has published a report that states that Oxygen Esports is currently in the process of laying off all of its staff and shutting down, just three years after partnering up with the New England Patriots owner Kraft Sports and Entertainment.

Oxygen fields teams and rosters in many competitive scenes, including Apex Legends, Rainbow Six: Siege, Valorant, Rocket League, and most prominently, the Call of Duty League as the Boston Breach.

While it's unclear what the future will hold for these players and these teams, the report does note that Oxygen's players and staff will lose access to their training facility at Patriot Place in Foxborough today (August 8), with this being just ahead of the organisation's Call of Duty roster flying to Saudi Arabia to compete in the Esports World Cup.

It seems as though there will soon be an opportunity for another team to enter the CDL by purchasing the Breach's slot, and hopefully we'll also see other teams picking up and signing some of the various players and staff that are being laid off because of this massive change.