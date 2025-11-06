Report: Overcooked is becoming a reality show on Netflix

HQ

If you've played Overcooked, you know that few titles offer the same genuine stress and frustration as trying to serve hamburgers or sushi to customers in an absurdly poorly designed kitchen where you're crammed together with other chefs at an ever-increasing pace.

The concept is ingenious, and apparently Netflix and A24 agree, as according to Deadline, they are currently working on a reality competition with teams, all inspired by Overcooked. In addition to fans of the game, it is believed that the concept could also reach a wider audience when chefs have to cook in bizarrely designed kitchens that can move, have unreasonable obstacles, and all kinds of bottlenecks.

It is still unclear when we can expect the premiere, but it certainly sounds no more ridiculous than many other reality TV shows, so we can definitely imagine this being light-hearted and stressful entertainment that will be a hit. In addition, several people from the developer Ghost Town Games will be involved in the production to ensure that it is authentic.

More and more games are being turned into movies and TV series these days, but it's still unusual for them to become reality shows, so we can safely assume that TV companies will be following this with great interest to see if it's something that will be a hit with viewers.