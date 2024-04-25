Report: One Piece's second season to debut on Netflix next year

HQ

It seems like we finally have a time frame to keep in mind when talking about the second season of Netflix's One Piece adaptation. According to What's On Netflix, who in turn has gathered information from ProductionWeekly, has stated that the show is eyeing a return to the streamer sometime in 2025, likely towards the end of the year.

It's mentioned that the second season of the show will begin production in June 2024, which will run all the way until January 2025, mostly in South Africa, but with shoots planned for Spain and Mexico too. As of now, pre-production is underway for the series' return.

While this might seem like a long production duration, it does match the length of time required to film the first season, which began production in January 2022 and ended in August of the same year, before landing on Netflix an entire year later in August 2023. If Netflix does intend to deliver the show by the end of 2025, it will need to speed up its post-production effort, if we're basing comparisons on how the first season handled itself.