Report: Ocean's 14 is in the works, George Clooney and Brad Pitt to return

Another Ocean's film could be in the works. The heist movies that started back with the classic Ocean's Eleven could be seeing the return of more money-grabbing, six years after Ocean's 8 released and more than 15 years since Ocean's Thirteen.

According to Deadline, Ocean's 14 isn't going to be a spin-off like Ocean's 8, and will see George Clooney and Brad Pitt star once more. Edward Berger, famous for All Quiet on the Western Front, is set to direct as well.

It is also expected that big names like Casey Affleck and Matt Damon would return for the sequel, as they have been part of the franchise since its beginning. Clooney seems to think the script is strong this time around, so let's hope it can live up to expectations.