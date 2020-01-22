Report: Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3070 specs leaked

The chip is called the GA103, or Ampere for us common folk, and it looks to be a beast. What's more, the smaller GA104, 256-bit with 8/16 GB video memory has also been leaked.

The sources of these leaks are the new KittyCorgi twitter account, and the https://news.mydrivers.com/1/668/668239.htm">Mydrivers</a> website, although they don't credit a source, and may be a repost of the tweet. Neither are seen as particular trustworthy sources, but the tweet did include a GPU diagram and detailed overview.

The twitter account also details a lot on both AMD and Nvidia, and if proven to be reliable, could be a fantastic source for news on graphics cards in the future. We'll just have to wait on see.

(RTX 3080)

NVIDIA GA103:

60 SM , 320-bit

10GB/20GB Graphics Memory

(RTX 3070)

NVIDIA GA104:

48 SM , 256-bit

8GB/16GB Graphics Memory

GA102, the chip we expect to power the RTX 3080Ti, should be coming in soon, most likely with an even higher Memory Bus than 320 bit.

We still expect Ampere / RTX3000 to come out this year, and most in the industry are looking to GTC or Computex for a final reveal of the alleged 7nm based cards, which are rumoured to be 50% faster than the existing line.

While we are very excited, we do want to stress that this is very much a rumour and should be taken with a huge pinch of salt for now. Watch this space.