Report: Nintendo willing to let others work on their franchises

Historically, Nintendo has been very reluctant to let other studios work with their brands, but when they have done this - magic has often happened like Donkey Kong Country, F-Zero GX and Metroid Prime. Even the Smash Bros. series is a result of Bandai Namco working with Nintendo's characters.

And now it seems like Nintendo has realised they need partners, and are reportedly in talks with three studios about working on their IP. This was revealed by Christopher Dring from GamesIndustry.biz, who writes:

"I also know that Nintendo is actively meeting with independent developers to find new partners. Some of that is around publishing indie games, which Nintendo does from time-to-time, but it's also seeking studios that could work on some of its IP. Nintendo regularly works with third-party teams, including Bandai Namco, Team Ninja, Platinum Games, MercurySteam, WayForward and Grezzo. But the company is looking to add to that roster, and I know of three studios that are deep in conversation around making games based on Nintendo brands."

We wouldn't mind an action title from Platinum Games with Link, or perhaps let Zelda herself enjoy an adventure developed by Team Ninja. Are there any Nintendo franchises you think a specific developer could do something great with?