Report: Nintendo will be making enhanced versions of Switch games for the Switch 2

While we've still got a few days left until the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, where we'll likely hear all about the hardware and software releasing with the console later this year. We may already have an inkling of what games could be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, specifically in regard to former Switch exclusives.

As spotted by GamingBolt, a new official Nintendo webpage explaining the virtual game card system to be introduced in next month's system update also reveals something about Nintendo Switch 2 games.

"Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games and Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games can only be loaded on a Nintendo Switch 2 system," notes the webpage. This indicates that while some games will only be playable on a Switch 2, there will also be titles made playable on the new console via a new edition.

This points to Nintendo Switch games getting updated and likely enhanced versions for the Nintendo Switch 2. It makes a lot of sense for Nintendo to adopt this approach, as it would allow people frustrated by the performance of the original Switch to experience its more demanding titles in a new light.