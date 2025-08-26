Report: Nintendo telling developers to rely on backwards compatibility rather than give out Switch 2 devkits

HQ

The Nintendo Switch 2 continues to sell like hotcakes, but while there are a lot of games continuing to release for the new and improved hybrid platform, we might see some third-party developers struggle to get their game on it. That's apparently thanks to Nintendo's selective process for Nintendo Switch 2 devkits.

Speaking to multiple developers and industry members at Gamescom, Digital Foundry reports that developers are being told that they should ship games on Nintendo Switch and rely on backwards compatibility.

"There are a lot of developers that are unable to get Switch 2 dev kits. We talked to a lot of devs at Gamescom this year and so many of them said the same things: They want to ship on Switch 2. They would love to do Switch 2 versions [of their games]. They can't get the hardware. It's really difficult."

We'll have to wait and see if this situation can improve over time, but right now we're hearing of and have seen some Switch 2 ports that simply don't hit the mark (cough cough, Elden Ring, cough), and one starts to wonder if they're appearing due to a lack of devkits.