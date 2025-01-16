Report: Nintendo readying 20 million Switch 2 units for its first year

HQ

It seems Nintendo has battened down the hatches, as it's ready for the storm that will be the Switch 2 launching. At least, that's if the latest data from analysts is to be believed, as they point to Nintendo being ready for up to 20 million units of the Nintendo Switch 2 to be sold within the console's first year.

This data comes from Bloomberg. Specifically, it comes from Robin Zhu, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. We can imagine that Nintendo has anticipated a lot of hype around this upcoming console, and as today's trailer and the reaction to it has shown, people are more than ready for it.

Gamers are largely pleased with these numbers, as they point to scalpers being pushed to one side when it comes to sales of the Nintendo Switch 2. However, with the demand that is coming, we'll have to see if 20 million is enough. That's just how popular this console could be, especially if it has the software to match the hype around its hardware.