Report: Nintendo is readying 2.5x the amount of Switch 2 consoles compared to the Switch

Nintendo might not have even revealed the Switch 2 yet, but we all know it's coming, and they're preparing for one hell of a launch. It appears that around 2.5x the amount of Switches that were available at launch will be the target for its successor.

Coming from Famiboards, the same user that showcased sketches of the supposed Switch 2 model revealed an encoded message that gave us this figure for the supposed unit sales. With some maths done by the lovely people at NintendoLife, we can see that this puts the range of Switch 2 units at around 7 million, or 6.85 million if we're being proper about our numbers.

Considering that it was pretty tricky to grab a Switch at launch (not as bad as it was to get a PS5 in 2020/2021, mind), and that scalping has become more prevalent, it's easy to see why Nintendo wants to make as many Switch successors as possible. Now they just have to make sure it's a console worth buying in the millions.