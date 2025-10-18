Report: Nintendo is massively increasing the production of Switch 2 consoles

HQ

Reporting that Switch 2 is selling exceptionally well is beginning to be like saying that there are plenty of microtransactions in major sports games. Everyone already knows that. Nevertheless, Switch 2 continues to gain momentum, and now Bloomberg reports that Nintendo has further increased production of the device.

Previously, it was said that 15 million consoles would be sold through in the first year, which is absurdly good, but now Nintendo has picked up the pace and is trying to get 25 million consoles out by March 31 next year. Nintendo is "likely to comfortably surpass analysts' estimates for sales of 17.6 million devices in the fiscal year" and instead Bloomberg cays that 20 million of these manufactured consoles will be sold to end customers this fiscal year - while the rest will be the start of the next, which may might turn out to be even better.

The news caused the stock price to jump more than 2% upwards. Sales are still going incredibly well, but the pace of game releases is a little slow, something they will hopefully be able to remedy in 2026.