Report: Nintendo and Samsung are working on a Switch 2 OLED

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The Switch 2 recently celebrated its first anniversary, and it appears that Nintendo is now in the midst of preparing an updated version of the popular hybrid console. ZDNET Korea is now reporting that Nintendo, in collaboration with Samsung, is developing an OLED version of the Switch 2, and is exploring ways to keep the price down despite component shortages.

According to a source, mass production could begin as early as next year or in early 2028 if everything goes according to plan (translated with DeepL):

"Nintendo is considering launching a Switch 2 OLED model with the resolution upgraded from the Switch 1 OLED model's HD (1280x720) to FHD (1920x1080). If a decision is made to launch the Switch 2 OLED model, product development is likely to begin by the end of the year."

Of course, nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but in recent years Nintendo has had major problems with leaks, with virtually everything about the Switch 2 having been exposed before it was actually unveiled. An OLED version is expected to be released sooner or later anyway, even though a smaller, more portable version and a dedicated home console seem to be just as much in demand.

Would you be interested in a Switch 2 OLED?