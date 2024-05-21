Report: Ninja Theory has had a new project greenlit

HQ

On Monday night, Ninja Theory's studio head Dom Matthews posted an open letter on Instagram thanking the fans, who he says have been very supportive and provided great feedback during the development of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

However, some interpreted the letter as a sort of goodbye, fearing that they could be the next studio to be shut down when Microsoft is laying people off. But according to Windows Central editor Jez Corden, there's nothing to worry about, quite the opposite in fact.

Via Windows Central, he explains that in fact Ninja Theory has just been given the green light for a new project (which is not the previously announced horror game Project: Mara).

By the way, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II launches today and we have a review coming up. In the open letter, Matthews writes that the studio believes it has developed an adventure that takes "you on a journey that leaves you thinking and feeling". We'll let you know in a few hours if they've succeeded.