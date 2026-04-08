Report: Nick Offerman joins Elden Ring movie cast

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It's all quiet on the Tarnished front when it comes to A24's Elden Ring movie. Over the weekend, what looks like the first set images, depicting a church of Marika, appeared online, and now we may have another actor who's joining the cast of Alex Garland's upcoming fantasy epic.

As reported by insider Jordan Ruimy on his World of Reel site, The Last of Us and Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman is set to join the cast. Kit Connor, Ben Whishaw, and Cailee Spaeny have already been confirmed for undisclosed roles in the Elden Ring movie.

Offerman's casting may seem a bit odd, as his famous voice is tinged so deeply with an American accent it's hard to imagine it existing in The Lands Between. However, Offerman's talent speaks for itself, and he has worked with Alex Garland before on the A24 movie Civil War.

As for who Offerman might play in the Elden Ring movie, it's currently unclear, but if the story revolves around the lowly Tarnished, then he might act as a guiding figure for our protagonist. Either as a new or pre-established character.