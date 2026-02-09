Report: Next-gen Xbox could have multiple build options, huge price increase, and swerve 2027 release date

HQ

As we're nearing six years since the debut of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S (six years?!?!), all eyes are on platform owners Microsoft and Sony to see if they're cooking up new hardware anytime soon. The next Xbox in particular is a hot topic of discussion, as while we've been assured that there will be another generation of Xbox consoles, we don't know how exactly they're going to cater to gamers since the Xbox Series X/S has fallen way into third place for the green team.

According to a recent report from Jez Corden of Windows Central, Xbox is indeed working on a new bit of hardware behind the scenes, which has been codenamed "Magnus," by people working at AMD. We don't know Xbox's own internal codename, but we do know the machine is out there.

Corden takes a look at the rumours of last week, generated by AMD boss Dr. Lisa Su saying the company is ready for Xbox to launch its new hardware in 2027. However, Corden believes that's a "best-case scenario," and that the console could move away from that date and into 2028, just as many people are expecting the PlayStation 6 to do so.

Price-wise, due to ongoing RAM shortages, we're expected to see a surge not only in our current-gen machines, but our next-gen ones, too. Corden doesn't expect anyone to be left in the dust, though, as the new Xbox will reportedly be much like a PC in many ways. It'll have its own version of Windows pre-installed, with a focus on gaming but the ability to then back out to Windows much like the Steam Deck can with Linux. Moreover, there will reportedly be build options for this new Xbox, allowing you to cut costs in key places if you wish.

With the Xbox Series X/S expected to have a long tail end just like the PS5, though, expect that you won't have to shift your old console for some time yet. With prices only expected to increase, it might be worth it just to hang on that wee while longer before upgrading, even when these new machines hit the shelves.