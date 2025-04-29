Report: Nexon working on new Starcraft and Overwatch games

HQ

After a lengthy period of stagnation, it seems that the Starcraft IP could be making a grand return. But, it won't just be Blizzard behind the next entry in the strategy franchise. Instead, it seems Nexon could be taking the reins.

As spotted by VG247, Nexon has won the rights to create a new game in the series, and will be working alongside Blizzard to decide the future of Starcraft. Also in this deal are the service rights to Overwatch Mobile, which could be a huge hit in mobile gaming.

Nexon won the rights to these games after a hard-fought bidding war which began in the fourth quarter of last year. As per Korean outlet MTN as well, it appears that Nexon isn't necessarily locked to a specific genre with the new Starcraft game, meaning it could be a major surprise. Or, it could stick to its RTS roots, which might be the safest bet considering how long it has been absent.