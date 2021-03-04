Report: New Nintendo Switch with a bigger, better screen still set for 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Rumours about a new and better Nintendo Switch model started making the rounds a couple of years ago, so even Nintendo denying we'll see a new console "anytime soon" as late as February 1 hasn't stopped many of us from believing that an upgrade is around the corner. Today's report put more fuel on that fire.

Takashi Mochizuki and Sohee Kim, two journalists with a pretty much immaculate track record, have published a report on Bloomberg not only reiterating that a new Nintendo Switch model still is set to be revealed this summer and released this holiday. The new report also clarifies a few things about the screen and capabilities.

Their sources claim the new Switch's display resolution will remain the same (720p), but will be a 7-inch big OLED panel from Samsung. In comparison, the original Switch's is 6.2 and the Lite's is 5.5. Yoshio Tamura, co-founder of display consultancy DSCC, tells the site that the new OLED panel will "consume less battery, offer higher contrast and possibly faster response time", so size isn't the only thing the new hybrid might offer.

Meanwhile, it sounds like this new console will be boasting 4K resolution when docked, so it'll be interesting to hear developers' honest thoughts about the big gap between running in handheld and docked mode when this is already a frustrating element for many.

Now we'll just have to wait and see what Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa's interpretation of "anytime soon" is and if a highly anticipated title will launch alongside it.

What kind of improvements would you need to see to justify a new Nintendo Switch?