Report: New Assassin's Creed Ragnarok details revealed

We decided to not share everything that we'd heard when we reported on the next Assassin's Creed game last spring, but after Amazon Germany listed a few days ago several rumours have started doing the rounds. Now we've found one leak that matches up with what we've heard.

The aforementioned post has been shared on Reddit by a user named u/nstav13 who found it on the often not-so-reliable 4chan. This leak confirms that the previously codenamed Kingdom is now called Assassin's Creed Ragnarok, and that it'll indeed take us to the Viking Age later this fall. The poster claims it'll launch on September 29, but our sources claim that it hasn't been finalised yet as Ubisoft still might decide to release it simultaneously on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

In terms of gameplay, we'll take control of a male or female (your choice) character called Jora, just like last year's rumours claimed. You won't necessarily have to play alone though, as it'll be possible to team up with three other players. This part of the game won't be exactly like Assassin's Creed: Unity however, as Ragnarok is going for something similar to the class system in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint by allowing players to switch between different classes with unique skills and abilities.

Having different classes isn't the only thing that shows the game's focus on choice, as there will be a wide variety of options to choose from and each of them can be upgraded with different magical runes that can change different attributes and effects. One thing we didn't get a confirmation of when we last spoke to our sources back in December was that the weapons will eventually break due to a durability system. We were told that was still under consideration, but the latest leak seems to suggest it's a sure thing now.

As previously reported, weapons won't be your only option either, as Ragnarok will build upon Assassin's Creed: Odyssey's Adrenalin system with a new one that allows you to perform magic by activating different runes acquired through exploration and story-progression. That's not saying everything will be supernatural in the Viking Age, though.

One of the coolest things Ragnarok will borrow from Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is a new camouflage system. We'll now be able to cover ourselves in mud, snow, hay, and stuff like that in situations that make sense. Just don't overdo it, as blending into crowds will apparently get a lot harder when you're dirty or if you stand out in different ways, like if you're carrying special armour.

The leak also gives specifics about the story, the return of conquest battles, a reputation system and more, but we didn't ask about more about those elements, so you'll have to visit the linked Reddit thread to learn more about that. And as usual: take all of this with a grain of salt even if several sources now have corroborated the same details.

How does this sound to you?