Report: Netflix wants distribution rights to the live-action Gundam movie

For five years, there has been talk that Legendary was in the process of making a Gundam movie, but so far nothing substantial has happened. Last year, however, it was reported that Sydney Sweeney was set to take on a role, and given her status in Hollywood, it's hardly a minor one.

With such a star attached to the project, it seems that things are starting to move. Deadline is now reporting that Netflix is interested in distribution, which of course increases the chances of substantial funding and that Bandai Namco's mechs will get the attention they deserve.

Bandai Namco is also said to be involved in the project to ensure that everything goes smoothly, and Jim Mickle is set to direct. He has previously worked mainly on horror-focused projects such as We Are What We Are and Cold in July, but he also co-created the acclaimed series Hap and Leonard and Sweet Tooth.

Netflix's involvement would, of course, be a huge boost for Gundam, but at the same time, we can't help but feel that this is a film that should be shown in theaters. The giant mechs of the original would probably be best enjoyed on the biggest screen you can find.