Report: Netflix looking to expand further into videogames

You're watching Advertisements

The streaming titan Netflix is looking to expand further into videogames, a new report by The Information has suggested. Following the launch of its Stranger Things game a couple of years ago, Netflix is apparently looking to hire an executive who will be in charge of expanding into videogames, marking the service's next move outside of traditional filmed entertainment.

As per The Information's report, Netflix has approached several industry veterans, looking to bring them into the company, although no names have been noted as of yet.

It has been mentioned however, that one of the options Netflix is interested in pursuing is a subscription-based service alike Apple Arcade. As this is seemingly still very early in its infancy, we'll have to wait to hear more on the matter.

Thanks, Resetera.