Report: Netflix has cancelled another Zack Snyder project, and potentially even more

There was a time when it looked like Zack Snyder and Netflix were set to be the next big and great partnership. The filmmaker and the streamer worked together to create a variety of projects, be it Army of the Dead, Twilight of the Gods, and of course the two Rebel Moon movies, but as anyone who has seen these projects or followed them loosely knows, none were exactly great successes...

In fact, you could go as far as saying that many of them were disasters, and on this front, a new report from Forbes has done the rounds and claimed that the relationship between Snyder and Netflix is all but over.

It's said that the streamer has cancelled a third project from the filmmaker and that a fourth seems to have been killed too. As per Movieweb, Twilight of the Gods has now been axed and will not return, a somewhat peculiar decision that likely shows the relationship between the pairing considering Netflix likes to debut tons of new animation from a variety of different creators.

It's unclear what the fourth canned project is, but the key thing to note is that Snyder's time as a Netflix creator seems to be over, as the Army of the Dead franchise is going no further, neither is Rebel Moon, and likewise Twilight of the Gods is finished now as well.