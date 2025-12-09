Report: Netflix considered buying Disney before Warner

HQ

It came as a bombshell last week that Netflix is now buying Warner (assuming no competition authorities put the brakes on the deal), after a period of speculation among several companies. But... according to Bloomberg, there were plenty of alternatives for Netflix, which apparently has a huge wallet to play with.

Bloomberg reports that before this huge purchase, Netflix also considered taking over EA, Fox, and Disney itself (which are worth less than half of Netflix). In the end, the choice fell on Warner, but they could have bought a gaming giant instead - which now went to Saudi Arabia - or another American icon that also has its own streaming service.